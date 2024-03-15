LSG department comes out with ‘transit oriented development’ policy for Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self-government department (LSGD) has unveiled a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy for the state. TOD concept is a strategy that supports effective and efficient use of public transport and mass rapid transit systems (MRTS) by integrating land use to make cities efficient, healthy, liveable and smart.
The initiative aims to develop planned sustainable urban growth centres by implementing the principles of compact development, and walkable cities by creating pedestrian and non-motorised transport (NMT)-friendly infrastructure with emphasis on ensuring green and recreational open spaces and last-mile connectivity.
The plan is to designate a TOD area or zone along transit corridors, including public transportation routes such as metro rail, light rail, monorail or public transport corridor proposed in Kerala Town and Country Planning Act, 2016. A TOD zone is an area within a specified distance from the transit corridors that need to be identified through master plans or local area plans.
“Kerala should have implemented this policy 20 or 30 years back. The Outer Area Growth Corridor project coming up in Thiruvananthapuram was designed based on the principles of TOD. Many countries had implemented this principle 50 years ago. This is a completely ideal model for the development of Kerala with a 50-year perspective. It’s a win-win situation for land owners and the government. They can be part of the developments,” said Anil Kumar Pandala, urban planner and transportation expert.
“The advantage is that for an ordinary person, cities will become a highly livable place and suburban and rural areas will benefit more,” he said.
According to experts, high-density development will be possible in and around transit stations and along transit corridors. Development proposals for TOD areas include hawking zones, and ground floor reserved or incentivised for commercial use to promote pedestrian traffic and street activities.
Former chief town planner of the State Town and Country Planning Department S Ajayakumar said that the policy will help reduce vehicular use. “Spaces for car parking can be saved as people will have access to public transportation in 1 to 1.25 km radius. High-density development is possible in TOD areas. We control development activities using the floor area ratio, and the development activities in the TOD zone can be given relaxation. The policy will be successful if the state brings in amendments to the Kerala Town and Country Planning Act and Building Rules,” said Ajayakumar.
Advantages of TOD
Reduced traffic congestion as the policy encourages the public to utilise public transportation
Pedestrian-friendly infrastructure makes it easier for residents to access essential services and amenities
TOD developments stimulate economic growth around transit stations
TOD promotes public transport and walkable areas, reduces greenhouse gas emissions