LSG department comes out with ‘transit oriented development’ policy for Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The local self-government department (LSGD) has unveiled a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy for the state. TOD concept is a strategy that supports effective and efficient use of public transport and mass rapid transit systems (MRTS) by integrating land use to make cities efficient, healthy, liveable and smart.

The initiative aims to develop planned sustainable urban growth centres by implementing the principles of compact development, and walkable cities by creating pedestrian and non-motorised transport (NMT)-friendly infrastructure with emphasis on ensuring green and recreational open spaces and last-mile connectivity.

The plan is to designate a TOD area or zone along transit corridors, including public transportation routes such as metro rail, light rail, monorail or public transport corridor proposed in Kerala Town and Country Planning Act, 2016. A TOD zone is an area within a specified distance from the transit corridors that need to be identified through master plans or local area plans.

“Kerala should have implemented this policy 20 or 30 years back. The Outer Area Growth Corridor project coming up in Thiruvananthapuram was designed based on the principles of TOD. Many countries had implemented this principle 50 years ago. This is a completely ideal model for the development of Kerala with a 50-year perspective. It’s a win-win situation for land owners and the government. They can be part of the developments,” said Anil Kumar Pandala, urban planner and transportation expert.