PM Modi kicks off NDA’s election campaign in Kerala, says UDF and LDF two sides of same coin

PATHANAMTHITTA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kicked off the National Democratic Alliance’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala by addressing a rally in Pathanamthitta, expressing confidence that the NDA would win seats in the state even as he repeated the BJP's target of 400 seats in the upcoming polls.
Addressing the rally, held at the Pathanamthitta District Stadium here, Modi targeted the CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, asserting that the people of Kerala have endured the consequences of corrupt and ineffective governance for long.
Modi said the UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin, and alleged that the LDF looted the state through gold while the UDF has done it in the name of solar energy.
Significantly, Pathanamthitta hosted Modi's election rally, his first after the NDA candidates were announced, where the BJP has fielded Anil K Antony, son of Congress leader A K Antony. Other NDA candidates in Kerala also shared the dais with Modi.
Beginning his speech by chanting 'Swamiye Saranam Ayyappa', he blamed the LDF and UDF for the worsening law and order situation in Kerala. He said that even Christian priests in the state were subjected to violence. "The rubber farmers are also facing trouble in the state. Many college campuses in the state have become hot spots of communist violence. Women and children in the state are living in constant fear but the government in power appears to be sleeping," he said.
Modi also told the voters to break the cycle of LDF and UDF governments in Kerala and asked them to give the BJP a chance to pave the way for the development of the state. He said that while the people of Kerala are progressive and farsighted, the LDF and UDF are acting in tune with outdated principles and ideologies. "They even protested against progressive initiatives such as the ban on triple talaq, appointment of an OBC Commission and the reservation for Economically Weaker Sections," he said.
The Prime Minister reached the programme venue in the town here at 2.20 pm and the function ended at 3.10 pm.