PM Modi kicks off NDA’s election campaign in Kerala, says UDF and LDF two sides of same coin

PATHANAMTHITTA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kicked off the National Democratic Alliance’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala by addressing a rally in Pathanamthitta, expressing confidence that the NDA would win seats in the state even as he repeated the BJP's target of 400 seats in the upcoming polls.

Addressing the rally, held at the Pathanamthitta District Stadium here, Modi targeted the CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF, asserting that the people of Kerala have endured the consequences of corrupt and ineffective governance for long.

Modi said the UDF and LDF are two sides of the same coin, and alleged that the LDF looted the state through gold while the UDF has done it in the name of solar energy.

Significantly, Pathanamthitta hosted Modi's election rally, his first after the NDA candidates were announced, where the BJP has fielded Anil K Antony, son of Congress leader A K Antony. Other NDA candidates in Kerala also shared the dais with Modi.