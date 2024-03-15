Research output of varsities in Kerala rose significantly from 2018 to ’23: Report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Research performance of universities in the state has increased significantly between 2018 and 2023, a report by leading international scientific publisher Elsevier has revealed. However, it pointed out the need to improve academic-corporate collaboration to ensure better placements.

The findings of the report, released through the Kerala State Higher Education Council, showed that there was an 11% cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of publications by state universities in the period. The University of Kerala and Cusat showed the best growth in terms of research output.

State universities published 8,242 research papers and the Field Weighted Citation Impact (FWCI) was 1.38. FWCI indicates how the number of citations received by a researcher’s publications compares to the average or expected number of citations received by other similar publications. The report stated that the average number of citations per publication was 11.3 in this period.