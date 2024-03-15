Support industrial water supply project to sustain IT industry, urges KINFRA

KOCHI: Raising concern over the acute water shortage at the Infopark in Kochi, the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) has sought the support of the public for the completion of the industrial water supply project.
KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas said the project was necessary for the existence of the Infopark as major IT firms have been complaining about the shortage of water and the quality issues regarding the water presently sourced from Kadambrayar.
The government had granted administrative sanction for the KINFRA water supply project in 2013 in an attempt to address the growing drinking water demand in the Infopark. Though KINFRA started laying a 14.5km-long pipeline from Thottumugham in Aluva to Kakkanad in 2022, the work got stalled as certain organisations launched an agitation alleging that the 45 MLD project will cause water scarcity in the district.
Though the KINFRA tried resuming pipe-laying in February, District Collector N S K Umesh directed to stop the work as Congress activists, led by MLAs Uma Thomas and Anwar Sadath, disrupted the work.
“Though the capacity of the project has been raised from 30 MLD to 45 MLD, only 4 MLD of water will be drawn at the initial stage. The maximum capacity of 45 MLD will be achieved only in 2050. Though it is an industrial water supply project, around 80% of the water will be used for the daily needs of the around 70,000 employees at the Infopark,” said KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas.
“There is a trend of IT firms shifting from metropolitan cities like Bengaluru to tier-2 cities like Kochi as they want better infrastructure. One of the advantages of Kerala is the availability of quality drinking water. Major IT firms operating at Infopark are in an expansion mode and the employee strength is expected to cross 1 lakh in a year. If we fail to ensure water supply, these firms may migrate to other locations. The biggest shortcomings of the Infopark are water scarcity and the traffic congestion in the area. If we fail to address these issues, it may damage the state’s interests,” said Infopark CEO Sushanth Kurunthil.
Though Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine and the collector held five discussions with elected representatives from April 2023 to January 2024, there was no consensus. The protesting UDF argue that the government can go ahead with the project if there is adequate water in the Periyar after completing the much-delayed 190-MLD drinking water project in Aluva.
The KINFRA should tap resources available in the Kadambrayar to meet industrial requirements.
Preference to ensure water supply for public, Says Congress
Declaring that the UDF will continue the protest against the KINFRA industrial water supply project, Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said preference should be to ensure availability of water for the people.
“People in Aluva, Kalamassery, Thrikkakara, Varapuzha, Cheranalloor, Kochi corporation and Edakochi are struggling due to scarcity of water. They are forced to purchase water at an exorbitant rate everyday. We are not against industries, but the government’s priority should be to ensure basic amenities to people. The Kerala Water Authority has admitted that they are not able to pump 230 MLD water from Aluva during the summer season. The KINFRA should draw water from Muvattupuzha river or Kadambrayar for industrial needs instead of putting the people to hardship.”