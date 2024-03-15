Support industrial water supply project to sustain IT industry, urges KINFRA

KOCHI: Raising concern over the acute water shortage at the Infopark in Kochi, the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA) has sought the support of the public for the completion of the industrial water supply project.

KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas said the project was necessary for the existence of the Infopark as major IT firms have been complaining about the shortage of water and the quality issues regarding the water presently sourced from Kadambrayar.

The government had granted administrative sanction for the KINFRA water supply project in 2013 in an attempt to address the growing drinking water demand in the Infopark. Though KINFRA started laying a 14.5km-long pipeline from Thottumugham in Aluva to Kakkanad in 2022, the work got stalled as certain organisations launched an agitation alleging that the 45 MLD project will cause water scarcity in the district.

Though the KINFRA tried resuming pipe-laying in February, District Collector N S K Umesh directed to stop the work as Congress activists, led by MLAs Uma Thomas and Anwar Sadath, disrupted the work.

“Though the capacity of the project has been raised from 30 MLD to 45 MLD, only 4 MLD of water will be drawn at the initial stage. The maximum capacity of 45 MLD will be achieved only in 2050. Though it is an industrial water supply project, around 80% of the water will be used for the daily needs of the around 70,000 employees at the Infopark,” said KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas.