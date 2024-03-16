BJP-ally BDJS announces candidates for two more LS seats in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), an ally of the BJP in Kerala, on Saturday announced its candidates for Kottayam and Idukki Parliamentary constituencies from the southern state.

BDJS State President Thushar Vellappally said he would be contesting from Kottayam and advocate Sangeetha Vishwanathan would be the party candidate from Idukki.

He said at a press conference held here that the decision was taken by the state executive which met on Friday.

Last week, the BDJS had announced that Baiju Kalasala would contest from Mavelikkara constituency and K A Unnikrishnan from Chalakudy in Alappuzha and Thrissur districts respectively.