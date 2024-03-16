Centre gives nod to inter-state transfer of captive elephants

THRISSUR: The Central government has issued an order allowing inter-state transportation of captive elephants through a Gazette notification on Thursday.

Paramekkavu Devaswom, one of the organisers of Thrissur Pooram, which took the initiative to bring in an amendment to the Wildlife Act, has welcomed the Central government’s move that came ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

The shortage of captive elephants has been a major concern for festival organisers here. In Thrissur Pooram alone, close to 100 elephants are needed for various rituals. The latest development will benefit Thrissur Pooram as the organisers have already begun preparations right from booking elephants to making parasols for the parade.

The Gazette notification states that captive elephants can be transported to other states after a thorough fitness examination. A veterinary expert should examine the elephant and issue a fitness certificate. The owner of the elephant should file an application along with the veterinary expert’s report to the Chief Wildlife Warden of the state to which the elephant is transported. The Chief Wildlife Warden, within seven days, should forward the application to an officer not less than the rank of deputy conservator of forest.

The transfer will be allowed only under three circumstances. The first is that the owner should no longer be in a position to maintain the elephant. The transfer can be done if the elephant can get a better upkeep compared to the present circumstances.