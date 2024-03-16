Hours before LS poll schedule announcement, LDF govt rolls out measures to woo voters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an apparent bid to woo voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a cash-strapped Left government on Saturday sanctioned funds under various welfare schemes and also implemented the increased rubber subsidy as announced in the Kerala budget.

The announcement regarding the rubber subsidy implementation and sanctioning of the funds came hours before the Election Commission announced the poll dates, after which the model code of conduct would come into operation.

Elections will be held in Kerala on April 26.

The welfare measures were also rolled out in the wake of reported grumblings within the Left party workers over the halting of various schemes and delay in disbursal of pensions meant for the aged and destitute persons in the state due to the financial crisis in Kerala.

There were also reports of brewing discontent among various sections of the society, especially those dependent on the social security pensions and welfare funds for their survival.

Amidst these circumstances and with the polls just round the corner, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced the sanctioning of the funds and took the opportunity to also blame the Centre for allegedly withholding its contributions in various central projects.