Kerala govt allows medicos from private colleges to witness autopsy at its MCHs

KOTTAYAM: After a Facebook post shed light on a longstanding issue faced by MBBS students of private medical colleges in Kerala regarding practical sessions in forensic medicine, the state government has taken a significant step towards resolving the issue.

The government has now allowed MBBS students from private medical colleges to observe autopsy examinations at government medical colleges.

The health and family welfare department issued an order on March 12 stating that a group of 10 students from private medical colleges affiliated to Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) will be permitted to observe up to 10 autopsy examinations at government medical colleges.

The order issued as per the recommendation of the director of medical education (DME), also stipulated that each student will be charged Rs 1,000, and they will also need to cover the expenses of consumables and other materials.

The decision has come as a relief to many students as the MBBS programme includes a forensics paper that requires participation in and documentation of a minimum of 15 postmortem examinations. These examinations involve various causes of death and autopsy techniques. However, fulfilling this requirement has been a challenge for private medical students in Kerala, as only students from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences have had the opportunity to conduct postmortem examinations.