Kerala govt allows medicos from private colleges to witness autopsy at its MCHs

KOTTAYAM: After a Facebook post shed light on a longstanding issue faced by MBBS students of private medical colleges in Kerala regarding practical sessions in forensic medicine, the state government has taken a significant step towards resolving the issue.
The government has now allowed MBBS students from private medical colleges to observe autopsy examinations at government medical colleges.
The health and family welfare department issued an order on March 12 stating that a group of 10 students from private medical colleges affiliated to Kerala University of Health Science (KUHS) will be permitted to observe up to 10 autopsy examinations at government medical colleges.
The order issued as per the recommendation of the director of medical education (DME), also stipulated that each student will be charged Rs 1,000, and they will also need to cover the expenses of consumables and other materials.
The decision has come as a relief to many students as the MBBS programme includes a forensics paper that requires participation in and documentation of a minimum of 15 postmortem examinations. These examinations involve various causes of death and autopsy techniques. However, fulfilling this requirement has been a challenge for private medical students in Kerala, as only students from Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences have had the opportunity to conduct postmortem examinations.
Last October, Dr J Sree Lekshmi, assistant professor of forensic medicine at Dr Moopan’s Medical College in Wayanad, shared her difficulties on social media when taking her students to a neighbouring state for autopsy observations.
Health Minister Veena George responded promptly, promising to facilitate opportunities for students to witness and learn postmortem procedures in Kerala. Nearly five months later, the government has officially issued an order to address the issue.
“The updated curriculum now allows students to watch videos of postmortems and witnessing the procedure is not mandatory. However, in-person observation is essential for a comprehensive learning experience. Although students from private medical colleges are permitted to observe autopsies at taluk and general hospitals under the Directorate of Health Services, these facilities are not educational institutions and have limited availability of forensic surgeons. With the new order, students will have access to the best autopsy centres in Kerala, providing them with valuable learning opportunities,” said Sree Lekshmi.
Forensic experts have hailed the government’s decision. Dr Jinesh P S, a former lecturer in forensic medicine at Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, said that private medical college students in Kerala hitherto lacked access to quality postmortem examinations.
“Unlike in other states, doctors in Kerala oversee the entire postmortem examination process from start to finish. Allowing private students to observe these procedures in government medical colleges is a positive step towards enhancing their education in forensic medicine,” he said.