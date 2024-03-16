Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat again in spotlight due to Rahul Gandhi's candidacy

WAYANAD: Kerala's hill constituency of Wayanad shot to fame after the Congress fielded Gandhi from here in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

His candidacy in Wayanad was a source of energy for the state's Congress-led UDF then.

Riding on the "Rahul wave" among various other factors, the UDF then won 19 out of a total of 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, bucking an otherwise national trend of Congress being forced to a not-so-impressive show when the BJP further added to its strength of 282 in 2014 and crossed the coveted 300-seat mark.

Ahead of the April 26 Lok Sabha polls, the predominantly rural constituency, known for its scenic beauty and rich biodiversity, has once again gained national attention as the Congress decided to field Gandhi again from its stronghold.

The political class is curious to know whether Rahul's presence in Wayanad would help the Congress repeat its victory in the polls in Kerala.

In 2019, Gandhi contested from Wayanad in addition to his traditional constituency, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.