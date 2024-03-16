MGU researcher part of India’s first winter expedition to Arctic

KOCHI: The North and South Poles have always been an attraction for not only the adventurous but also those pursuing scientific research. It might come as a surprise to Keralites that we Malayalees have made our presence known in the harsh frozen terrain of the Arctic too! And how?

The four-member Indian Arctic expedition team has a researcher from Mahatma Gandhi University’s School of Environmental Sciences. The team is on a one-month expedition which is India’s first winter expedition to the icy region.

“Our school has been an active partner in the Indian Arctic expeditions since 2013 with wholehearted support from the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), Goa, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India,” said Dr Baiju K R, professor and Dean of the School of Environmental Sciences. Dr Baiju is taking part in India’s first winter expedition – for the project titled “Long Term Environmental Monitoring of Arctic Fjords, Svalbard - Perfluorinated Compounds in the Arctic Environment”.

According to him, the School of Environmental Sciences has been conducting extensive research on the Arctic environment. “The research has been looking into the occurrence of mercury, other metals and emerging contaminants such as dioxin and perfluorinated compounds in different Arctic fjord and terrestrial matrices,” he said. But isn’t the Arctic cleaner than the heavily inhabited tropical areas?