Relatively tranquil transit home in Kerala has 29 inmates from 7 nations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid controversies surrounding Citizen Amendment Act and detention centres, the one and only transit home in the state has just 29 inmates from seven countries.

Situated in Kottiyam, Kollam, the transit home was established in November 2022 under the social justice department following the Kerala High Court’s strong intervention on a petition filed by a Nigerian national. Olorumfemi Benjemin Baba Femi was seeking a directive from the foreigners regional registration officers (FRRO) to specify a detention centre other than Viyyur central prison.

The transit home currently houses citizens of Nigeria, El Salvador, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Venezuela. With 11 inmates, Sri Lankans form the largest group. They were all arrested for trafficking humans. There are also nine Bangladeshis and five Nigerians, besides one citizen each of El Salvador, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Venezuela.

Against the backdrop of political claims and counter claims, the home was established to temporarily accommodate foreign nationals entering the country illegally or those staying back in the country even after the expiry of travel documents or permits. It also takes those who have completed their jail term who had been on parole or released from jail or are in need of other forms of protection.