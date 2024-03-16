Relatively tranquil transit home in Kerala has 29 inmates from 7 nations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid controversies surrounding Citizen Amendment Act and detention centres, the one and only transit home in the state has just 29 inmates from seven countries.
Situated in Kottiyam, Kollam, the transit home was established in November 2022 under the social justice department following the Kerala High Court’s strong intervention on a petition filed by a Nigerian national. Olorumfemi Benjemin Baba Femi was seeking a directive from the foreigners regional registration officers (FRRO) to specify a detention centre other than Viyyur central prison.
The transit home currently houses citizens of Nigeria, El Salvador, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Venezuela. With 11 inmates, Sri Lankans form the largest group. They were all arrested for trafficking humans. There are also nine Bangladeshis and five Nigerians, besides one citizen each of El Salvador, Afghanistan, Maldives, and Venezuela.
Against the backdrop of political claims and counter claims, the home was established to temporarily accommodate foreign nationals entering the country illegally or those staying back in the country even after the expiry of travel documents or permits. It also takes those who have completed their jail term who had been on parole or released from jail or are in need of other forms of protection.
At present, the Kottiyam facility has only male inmates. Women who were apprehended along with the Lankans lodged there have been accommodated at Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram. Five Bangladeshi nationals, who were former residents of the home, have been deported. Although inmates cannot step out of the centre, there is no restriction on movement of residents within the compound.
“Inmates are not confined to rooms nor are their movements within the facility restricted in any manner,” home manager and district probation officer Biju K V said.
“They have been provided with facilities for recreation, and they can cook their own food if they so desire. Inmates can even order takeout food of their choice. Friends, advocates and relatives are also permitted to visit them. After a case is closed, we approach the FRRO for clearance. Then deportation is arranged through the concerned embassies,” he told TNIE.
Interestingly, the transit home functions out of a 5,000 sqft building on a 32-cent plot owned by Kamaluddin. Although the facility started functioning in November of 2022, it was official inaugurated on December 2 of that year by minister R Bindu. It initially had four residents.
Centre to accommodate illegal foreign nationals
Against the backdrop of political claims and counter claims, the home was established to temporarily accommodate foreign nationals entering the country illegally or those staying back in the country even after the expiry of travel documents or permits.