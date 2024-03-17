INTERVIEW: ‘Credit for stories goes to writers, I only translated them visually’, says director Sibi Malayil

Soft-spoken and reserved, Sibi Malayil stands tall as one of the most successful directors in the Malayalam film industry. With a career spanning over four decades, he has helmed about 40 films since the mid-1980s. His films have resonated deeply with audiences, captivating them with stories that make them both laugh and cry. Sibi recalls his journey and shares his insights on the evolving trends in the industry.

Excerpts:

What inspired you to enter the film industry?

My inspiration came from watching films. In those days, films were often associated with the names of the actors. However, Abhayam left a lasting impact on me. It broke away from the typical pattern of that era. The storytelling was distinct from others. I wasn’t initially aware that the director of the film was Ramu Kariat, although I had heard of him as the director of Chemmeen.

The story for Abhayam was by Perumbadavam Sreedharan, and the songs were penned by eminent poets of the era, including Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup. During those times, the average cinema-goer’s curiosity often centered around identifying the character playing the role of the ‘CID’ in the film (smiles). If [Prem] Nazir played the ‘CID’ in one, it would be [K P] Ummer in another.

Another film that deeply resonated with me was Swayamvaram. I remember feeling that the film should end when [actor] Sharada closes the door of her house. To my surprise, it ended exactly as I had imagined. This connection with my own thought process further fuelled my passion for cinema. During that time, there were film reviews by critics such as Kozhikodan (K Appukuttan Nair).... Reading those inspired me to start writing reviews, though I lacked technical knowledge about filmmaking. I never imagined I would become a filmmaker.

Your first film, Mutharamkunnu PO, has a unique re-watch quality, and the innocence of the characters. Can you share memories from those days?

I am an introvert, and never had the talent for self-marketing. While working as an assistant director, I had no access to Kodambakkam. During my visits to Madras, I used to stay in the guest house of Navodaya. I learned filmmaking without leaving my comfort zone, but my work was noticed by production houses through the technicians. Major production houses of the time, like Century, approached me to make films.

While I was working with Priyadarshan, two people came to meet me: ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and his co-brother Subramanyam, who had produced Joshiy’s Piriyilla Naam. I discussed some stories with Raghunath Paleri, but couldn’t finalise any. At that time, actor Jagadeesh mentioned a story narrated by Sreenivasan.