Inviting and insulting artists bad attitude, says Kerala minister

KOCHI: A day after the interruption of singer Jassie Gift’s performance by the principal of St Peter’s College, Kolenchery, snowballed into a controversy, Minister for Higher Education R Bindu took to Facebook to express her displeasure over the incident.

“Inviting artists and cultural leaders and insulting them is a bad attitude in a college. Saddened by the unfortunate experience of blessed artist Jassie Gift who set a trend in the Malayalam music industry,” R Bindu noted on Facebook.

Minister for Fisheries of Kerala Saji Cherian, through a post on Facebook, said, "Jazzy Gift is a proud artist of Malayalam. The action of Kolancherry St. Peter's College Principal who intervened in a way to insult him who paved his own path in the music industry with hard work and won the hearts of the people is extremely disappointing and immature. It is appropriate to correct the mistake on the side of the college in this matter and express regret to him. The support of cultural Kerala is with dear Jazzy Gift."