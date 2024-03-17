Kerala LS polls: Long wait for BJP candidate in Ernakulam as UDF, LDF intensify campaign

KOCHI: The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections has been announced and the candidates of both LDF and UDF have made tremendous forward strides in campaigning. But the BJP cadre in Ernakulam district has been anxiously waiting for the candidate.
Though Ernakulam is not among the A-class constituencies of the BJP, the party had garnered 1.38 lakh votes in 2019 when former Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam contested from here. The party workers believe that they can improve the vote share to 2 lakh if the party presents the right candidate and gives ample time for campaigning.
Apart from Ernakulam, the BJP has not announced the candidates for Wayanad, Alathur and Kollam. However, considering the distinction of Ernakulam as the commercial capital of the state, the BJP state leadership wants to improve its foothold in the constituency.
Though the NDA’s performance was disappointing in the constituency in the 2021 Assembly elections, it garnered 1,44,172 votes in the 2016 Assembly elections with the help of BDJS which has substantial influence among the Ezhava community. Though the leaders do not have any clue about the candidate, around six leaders of the party have expressed willingness to contest from Ernakulam.
It is said the national leadership is trying to rope in a prominent person from the Congress with the help of the Pathanamthitta constituency candidate Anil Antony. The names of a sports personality, a TV anchor and state vice president K S Radhakrishnan are on the list of probables.
“I have no idea about the candidate for Ernakulam. As you know, the national leadership is expected to release the names soon. Let’s wait for the announcement,” said Radhakrishnan.
Former Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam who contested from Ernakulam in 2019 said he has conveyed to the national leadership that he is not willing to contest.
“I want to concentrate on campaigning. I will be actively involved in the campaign in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur constituencies. If the party decides, I will be campaigning in other constituencies also,” he said.
Cashing in on the advantage of early candidate declaration, UDF candidate Hibi Eden and LDF candidate K J Shine completed the first round of campaign in the constituency. Meanwhile, the BJP district leadership organised a leaders’ meeting on Saturday which decided to complete the preparations at the booth level by the time the candidate is announced.