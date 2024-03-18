2.5L citizens above 85 can vote from home for Lok Sabha election in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Election Commission allowing postal ballot facility for people aged 85 and above and Persons with Disabilities (PwD), a total of 5.12 lakh people in the two categories in Kerala will be able to cast their votes from home for the Lok Sabha election.

As the electoral roll revision is an ongoing process, the number of voters in the ‘85 years and above’ category stood at 2.50 lakh as on March 17. There are 2.62 lakh voters in the PwD category. Enrolment is possible until April 4, the date of filing of nominations.

The postal ballot option was provided to voters aged 80 and above, those in the PwD category and Covid patients in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections. It was introduced in Kerala in the last assembly elections.

“The postal vote facility for senior citizens was used extensively in the 2021 election,” Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul said.