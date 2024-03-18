Amid branding impasse, NHM staff in Kerala miss out on pay, benefits since January

KOLLAM: Despite the state govt completing over 90% of the branding mandated by the Union govt, employees under the National Health Mission (NHM) haven’t been receiving salaries or increments since January. This has affected around 13,000 health professionals across various NHM schemes. The issue stems from a lack of funding, with the Centre yet to release its allocated share of Rs 826 crore to the state government.

Earlier directives from the central government mandated the branding of healthcare institutions across the state, including primary, community and family health centres. Last year, it sought a change in the colour scheme of health centres to metallic yellow and renaming them as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, a move the state has resisted.

Highlighting the stalemate, Hari S, PRO with the District Planning Mission, said, “As part of its branding strategy, the Union government instructed the state to adopt the logo and pink colour scheme of health centres. The state has achieved nearly 94% of the exercise. Details regarding this were uploaded on the portal and approved by the Union government.

Later, the Centre sought a further rebranding of all the health centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. It also directed a change in the colour scheme to metallic yellow. However, Kerala stuck to the co-branding proposal, resulting in the present stalemate.’’