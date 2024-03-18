FEFKA to launch pioneering insurance scheme for Kerala film industry workers

KOCHI: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has decided to launch an insurance scheme for members of the union. Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeeve will launch the initiative on March 27.

This would be the first time in the Indian film industry that a trade union for the employees of the industry is launching an insurance scheme for its members and their families, according to B Unnikrishnan, the general secretary of FEFKA.

“There are 22 trade unions under FEFKA, the umbrella organisation for the employees in the industries. These unions separately tried to tie up with insurance companies to ensure the financial security of the members. However, there were challenges and the premium amount was huge. Thus, we decided to launch a scheme,” he said.

A sum of Rs 3,000 will be collected from the members every year for the scheme. The members can avail up to Rs 3 lakh a year in case of medical emergency.