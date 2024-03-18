Kerala: 32 motorbikes involved in stunts seized, fined Rs 4.7L

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police and the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) on Saturday conducted a joint state-wide drive to clamp down on those engaged in bike stunts and initiated action against 32 people. As many as 32 bikes that were engaged in dangerous and illegal stunts were seized from the state.

The departments have decided to cancel the driving licences of 26 offenders and collected a fine of Rs 4.7 lakh from them. Steps have also been initiated to register cases against 4 persons.

The departments decided to launch a special drive after coming across innumerable social media accounts where the videos of bike stunts were posted. During the drive, it was found that several youngsters were into illegal bike racing and they used vehicles that were modified without permission.

The offenders were identified by the traffic road safety cell after monitoring the social media accounts.

In a similar joint operation last October, 35 two-wheelers engaged in racing were impounded from the state. Driving licences of 30 people were cancelled, while cases were registered against 7 persons. During the drive, Rs 3.5 lakh was also collected as fine from the offenders.