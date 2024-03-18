Kerala: Fire alarm, protection systems must in newly registered buses in, says MVD

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to enhance passenger safety, the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has mandated the installation of fire alarm and protection systems in all newly registered long-distance buses and school buses.

The decision was taken based on the orders of Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar that no new buses shall be allowed to register without enhanced safety norms. Kerala will be the first state to implement the notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) last year.

Under the new regulation, bus body builders must obtain certification from accredited agencies like the Automotive Research Association of India and the International Centre for Automotive Technology, ensuring adherence to safety standards.

“It is similar to the fire safety approval for buildings. The certification was issued based on the basic drawing of the bus body, its electrical wire plans and the installation of a master control unit that can act in the event of a fire. Only those who comply with the norms will be authorised to build the bus body. All new buses manufactured have to comply with the safety standards to be eligible for registration,” said an officer.