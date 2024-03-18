Kerala: Habitual offender, accomplice held for woman’s death in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: After nearly a week of uncertainty, the Perambra police have found that the 26-year-old woman whose body was recovered from a stream near the Nochad primary health centre was in fact murdered.

The breakthrough came after the police arrested Mujeeb Rahman, a habitual offender and thief, from Vazhakkad in Malappuram for the crime.

The body of Anu Prajil, daughter of Vasu of Valoor near Perambra, was found in the stream on March 12. Though the police initially felt it was a case of suicide, they intensified their probe after her relatives said Anu’s gold ornaments were missing and that there was not enough water in the stream for a person to drown.

Mujeeb, a Kondotty resident who is involved in around 55 cases, including an attempt to rape, was nabbed on Saturday. The police said Mujeeb drowned Anu in the stream and looted her ornaments. Another Kondotty resident, Aboobacker, who helped Mujeeb sell the ornaments, has also been arrested.

As per the police, Anu left her parents’ house at Valoor to go to a hospital on March 11. Her husband, Iringannur native Prajil Raj, was supposed to pick her up at Muliyangal on the way.