Kerala Muslim groups call for Lok Sabha election date change to avoid clash with Friday prayers

KOZHIKODE: All major Muslim organisations in Kerala have urged the Election Commission (EC) not to hold Lok Sabha elections on Friday as it would cause inconvenience to believers.

A statement signed by 19 leaders of the organisations, including IUML and Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama, pointed out that the first phase of the elections falls on a Friday, April 19. The second phase is on April 26, also a Friday.

“The decision will create a difficult situation for Muslims, the largest minority community in the country, to fully take part in the election process in the biggest democracy in the world,” the statement said.

Terming the decision discriminatory and a violation of constitutional rights, the leaders said Muslims in Kerala, who constitute 30% of the population, will also be affected by it. Thousands of officials on election duty and booth agents won’t be able to participate in the Friday prayers, it said

“Therefore, the EC should fix another day for the elections. The Kerala government should officially raise the demand before the EC,” it said.