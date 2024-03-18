Kerala: TNIE staffer Gireeshkumar A P dies at 56

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gireeshkumar A P, a staffer with The New Indian Express, passed away on Monday morning.

Gireesh, who was 56, collapsed at his residence at Manacaud and could not be resuscitated.

Gireesh has been part of The New Indian Express for about three decades and was working as an accounts coordinator at the newspaper's Thiruvananthapuram office.

Known for his love for sports, Gireesh was equally active in organizing cultural events and celebrations at the office.

He always exuded positivity and religiously wore a sweet smile while meeting people. He always maintained a calm disposition and kept people around him at ease with his quippery.

Gireesh is survived by his wife N R Rajani, who is a lawyer, and sons Vignesh G R, a first-year student of Thrissur Government Law College, and Vaishnav G R, a Class X student of Christ Nagar School, Vellayambalam.

The cremation will be held on Tuesday at 9 am.