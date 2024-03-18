Kozhikode entrepreneur's e-vehicle venture forges green path in Malawi

KOZHIKODE: In a move that will revolutionise transportation in Malawi, Brijesh Balakrishnan, a young entrepreneur hailing from Cheruvannur, Kozhikode, has forged a partnership with the government of the southeast African country.

Balakrishnan’s innovative electric-vehicle company is now poised to export eco-friendly two-wheelers and three-wheelers to the landlocked nation.

The collaboration was sealed at a function held in Bengaluru. Malawi, a country known for its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives, sees the introduction of e-vehicles as a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner modes of transportation. Balakrishnan’s company, Axeon Ventures Pvt Ltd, has been making waves in the e-vehicle industry with its cutting-edge technology and commitment to the environment. With his experience in the automobile industry, Balakrishnan believed in going to the core of sustainable development and coming up with the most creative and high-end solutions. In 2017, he along with his friends started building e-vehicles after an extended period of trial and error.

“Our goal is to decrease carbon emissions, lessen the effects of climate change, and enhance air quality in communities all around the world by utilising technology and sustainability. We’re revolutionising the battery-powered vehicle sector through innovation, quality, and a commitment to customer satisfaction,” said Balakrishnan.

The manufacturing unit of Kozhikode-headquartered Axeon is in Coimbatore. The company has already sold around 500 e-vehicles in different parts of the country.