Kozhikode entrepreneur's e-vehicle venture forges green path in Malawi

KOZHIKODE: In a move that will revolutionise transportation in Malawi, Brijesh Balakrishnan, a young entrepreneur hailing from Cheruvannur, Kozhikode, has forged a partnership with the government of the southeast African country.
Balakrishnan’s innovative electric-vehicle company is now poised to export eco-friendly two-wheelers and three-wheelers to the landlocked nation.
The collaboration was sealed at a function held in Bengaluru. Malawi, a country known for its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives, sees the introduction of e-vehicles as a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner modes of transportation. Balakrishnan’s company, Axeon Ventures Pvt Ltd, has been making waves in the e-vehicle industry with its cutting-edge technology and commitment to the environment. With his experience in the automobile industry, Balakrishnan believed in going to the core of sustainable development and coming up with the most creative and high-end solutions. In 2017, he along with his friends started building e-vehicles after an extended period of trial and error.
“Our goal is to decrease carbon emissions, lessen the effects of climate change, and enhance air quality in communities all around the world by utilising technology and sustainability. We’re revolutionising the battery-powered vehicle sector through innovation, quality, and a commitment to customer satisfaction,” said Balakrishnan.
The manufacturing unit of Kozhikode-headquartered Axeon is in Coimbatore. The company has already sold around 500 e-vehicles in different parts of the country.
New chapter in India-Malawi relationship
His vehicles have garnered attention on the global stage, thanks to their affordability, reliability, and eco-friendly design. In a recent achievement, his team helped the students of Westhill Government Polytechnic College assemble 30 e-autos. Along with Brijesh, there are nine other directors for the company.
The agreement with Malawi underscores Balakrishnan’s vision to expand his company’s reach beyond India’s borders and contribute to sustainable development efforts on a global scale. By providing Malawi access to his vehicles, he aims to address transportation challenges while fostering economic growth and environmental conservation in the region.
The partnership marks a new chapter in the relationship between India and Malawi, showcasing the potential for mutually beneficial collaborations between the nations. As the demand for sustainable transportation solutions continues to rise worldwide, initiatives like this highlight the role of innovation and entrepreneurship in addressing pressing environmental concerns.
With the support of the Malawian government and the expertise of Balakrishnan’s team, the future looks promising for the adoption of electric vehicles in Malawi, paving the way for a greener and a more sustainable future in east Africa.