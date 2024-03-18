Malayalam actor Tovino asks candidates not to use his photo for campaign; Left candidate deletes post

Wishing all the LS candidates all the best, the actor posted that if anyone has used his photographs, then it has been done without his knowledge.

"I wish to hereby convey that I'm the ambassador for Kerala for the ECI's SVEEP programme and so it is against the law to use my photo, or a photo including me for any kind of election campaigning. In case somebody is using it, I wish to clarify that it is without my knowledge or consent. Wishing everyone a fair election experience," said Tovino, on his FB page.



Earlier, the Congress and BJP had ridiculed and opposed CPI's action of using Tovino's pictures on the election posters.