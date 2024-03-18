Wayanad's cop cultivates global exotic fruits, champions organic farming

KALPETTA: A police officer from Wayanad is on the hunt – for exotic fruit varieties. Saji K V, a resident of Neervaram, near Pulpally, in Wayanad, has been planting and harvesting rare species from different parts of the world in his farm.

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Mananthavady station, 50-year-old Saji has planted around 100 exotic varieties, including jaboticaba, a Brazilian grape; the extremely rare lipote; Africa’s own miracle fruit mamey sapota; keppel, also known as perfume fruit; Australia’s macadamia, among many others.

He began as a kitchen gardener. “My first plants came up in my kitchen garden. The good yield that I was able to generate from a few trees further piqued my interest and I started planting more exotic varieties. After studying climatic and soil conditions, I realised that Wayanad is similar in many ways to South America. This gave me the courage to experiment with varieties from Brazil and other South American countries,” he said.

Saji started exotic fruit farming in 2017. “Many people ask me how I balance farming with my official responsibilities. I tell them that it’s all about managing time. When on special duty, I make sure to buy new varieties I find on my travels. My family is my biggest support. My father, Varghese K V, is also a farmer, and he looks after the trees when I’m travelling. He does not know the names or varieties, but his passion for farming is what makes him care for the trees even in his 70s,” he said.