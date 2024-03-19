K-Rice flies off shelves, Kerala govt orders 8k MT more

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The positive response to K-Rice, its initiative to provide rice to people at subsidised rates, has prompted the government to place orders for more quantities of cereal grain from suppliers in other states.

Sources said, Supplyco, which is the procurement agency, has placed an order for another 8,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice. As per the data, 1.6 lakh families have purchased K-Rice so far. Of the 2,000 MT of rice bought in the first phase, nearly 1,800 MT have been distributed so far. Three varieties – Jaya, Kuruva and Matta – are available for purchase. Jaya rice is being distributed in the Thiruvananthapuram region, Matta in Kottayam and Ernakulam regions and Kuruva in the Kozhikode region.

The procurement is done through the government’s electronic tender system and suppliers are mostly from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The local Matta variety, however, is purchased from suppliers across Kerala.

Meanwhile, the government is making efforts to make Supplyco outlets more lucrative ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. It has begun the process to procure essential commodities that are then sold at subsidised rates via Supplyco outlets.