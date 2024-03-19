Kerala: Dental student struck by rock from lorry headed to Vizhinjam port, dies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A man lost his life when a rock slipped from a lorry transporting stones for the Vizhinjam International Port and struck him on Tuesday.

Ananthu, a 25-year-old dental student from Mukkola, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed to them. The incident happened near his house at Kanjiramvila in the morning. Ananthu was promptly rushed to a private hospital, where he was placed on a ventilator.

Following the incident, various political parties protested by blocking the entrance of the port at Mulloor. They withdrew the protest after the port authorities assured them that no load movement carrying rocks would be allowed till 11 am.

However, local residents have accused the port authorities of disregarding previous agreements by allowing freight movements throughout the day, with lorries transporting materials even exceeding speed limits.