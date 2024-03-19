Kerala: Four students from Pookode Veterinary College face action in old ragging case

KOCHI: The management of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, which came under scrutiny after the death of the second-year student J S Sidharthan following an alleged mob trial, has initiated disciplinary action against four students implicated in a ragging incident that took place in 2023.

The four students said the anti-ragging committee’s surprising action against them came despite the victim stating, in writing, that he had no allegation of physical or mental assault. It is believed that the disciplinary action is a retaliatory move for disclosing the events that led to Sidharthan’s death.

The committee decided to rusticate students Ajith Aravindakshan and Amresh Bali with immediate effect for one year. They have been charged under several sections of the UGC Regulation on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009 after their involvement in ragging came to light. The committee has withheld the scholarships/ fellowships and other benefits of two other students, Nihas N and Jonath Antony, as per the 2009 regulations.

An order issued on March 15 said during the probe by the anti-ragging squad into the suspected suicide of Sidharthan, an old incident of alleged ragging was reported to the squad on February 27, 2024. The squad conducted a detailed inquiry by collecting statements from all the students linked to the incident and submitted a report before the anti-ragging committee chairman. In it, the squad concluded that the victim had been subjected to physical assault and that the incident comes under the purview of ragging as per UGC 2009 regulations.

“During the inquiry, the squad observed that the male victim wants to conceal his identity. In this regard, the standing counsel of the university has advised to maintain anonymity of the victim to the extent possible,” said the order. The anti-ragging committee held a meeting later, on March 13, and initiated action against the students. The four students have approached a lawyer in Kochi to file a petition against the order.