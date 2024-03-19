Kerala HC allows mom to buy drug for SMA-affected child without paying tax

KOCHI: In a display of judicial compassion and intervention, the Kerala High Court has stepped in to address the plight of a mother grappling with the dire medical needs of her three-year-old child affected by the life-threatening rare disease Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

The court recently issued an order permitting her to purchase the drug Risdiplam, sold under the brand name Evrysdi, from the dealer without paying IGST.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by the mother seeking a directive to the Union government not to collect IGST from the distributor for the purchase of the drug which is imported from F-Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Switzerland. The petitioner is sourcing the medicine from a distributor in Ernakulam.

She submitted that a circular issued by the Centre said that the import of medicines for treating individuals suffering from life-threatening diseases can be considered for exemption on a case-to-case basis. The present price of Risdiplam is Rs 6.07 lakh per bottle, including 12% GST.