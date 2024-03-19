Kerala HC directs railways and Kochi corporation to act on plastic waste accumulated on tracks

KOCHI: Observing that a significant amount of plastic waste has got accumulated on the sides of railway tracks in the district, the Kerala High Court asked the Kochi corporation secretary to direct railway authorities to remove the same if it is on the railway’s property. If the area comes under the corporation’s jurisdiction, the secretary has to take action, the HC said, adding that it will implead Southern Railway in the case that the court had registered suo motu following the fire outbreak at Brahmapuram dumpyard last year.

The court also pointed out the issue regarding the vehicles used by the corporation for transporting waste. “Is it feasible to spend crores of rupees on the lease amount of the vehicles? The corporation could only bring seven vehicles back on the road despite having 34 vehicles of its own. Did the corporation invite competitive tender for providing these vehicles?” asked the court.

Appearing online, additional chief secretary Sarada Muraleedharan reported on a video circulating on social media that shows huge amounts of plastic waste accumulated on the sides of a railway track. She said the government checked and confirmed that the property belonged to the railway. As this area is essentially unclaimed, the government is working with the railway to find a solution to the problem, she said.

Judges satisfied with progress at Brahmapuram

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas and Justice Gopinath P who recently visited the solid waste treatment plant in Brahmapuram expressed satisfaction over the work done by the government and the Kochi corporation. However, the court directed the authorities to consider paving the internal roads within the plant. The judges also said the Black Soldier Fly project and Legacy Waste Project were working effectively