Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to hold wild animal census

KOCHI: Spurred by the spike in human-wildlife conflicts in Kerala, the state forest and wildlife department, along with the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments, will undertake a simultaneous survey of wild animals to find out the increase in their numbers.

While announcing on Monday, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said the current number of wild animals in Kerala are estimated based on the census done in 2018.

“The last time the survey was done was five years ago. To find out the rise in the number of wild animals and their current status, Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have jointly decided to undertake a new census at the same time,” Saseendran told reporters in Ernakulam.

He said the government has also come up with initiatives to ensure availability of water in forests to prevent wild animals from straying into human habitats. The move aims to avoid human-wildlife conflicts, which have claimed several human lives this year alone.