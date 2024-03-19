Kerala LS polls: Candidates’ ‘celebrity endorsement’ bid misfires

Did not know that Tovino is SVEEP’s brand ambassador, says Sunil Kumar

“I wish to hereby convey that I’m the ambassador for Kerala for the ECI’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme and so it is against the law to use my photo, or a photo including me for any kind of election campaigning. In case somebody is using it, I wish to clarify that it is without my knowledge or consent. Wishing everyone a fair election experience,” Tovino wrote on his FB page after Sunil Kumar posted the photo.

After deleting the post, the former agriculture minister explained that he was unaware that Tovino was SVEEP’s brand ambassador. He said the photograph was taken during his visit to Pulikunnam where the actor was shooting for a film.

Earlier, the Congress and BJP had ridiculed and opposed CPI’s action of using Tovino’s pictures on the election posters. The NDA took a step further and complained to the ECI against Sunil Kumar.

Meanwhile, Raghu Gurukripa, son of Kalamandalam Gopi, alleged that a prominent doctor in Thrissur called him and tried to influence his father on behalf of Suresh Gopi.

The doctor had said Gopi Asan should bless Suresh Gopi and the actor would visit Asan at his residence.

When Raghu denied them permission saying no BJP or Congress workers should approach his father as part of their election campaign, the doctor asked him whether his father doesn’t want to be honoured with Padma Bhushan. Raghu being a follower of the LDF, has been campaigning for Sunil Kumar. Hence, he denied the doctor permission to bring Suresh Gopi to visit his father at his residence. According to Raghu, his father himself had denied permission for the meeting.