Kerala RSS leader Srinivasan's murder: NIA arrests key absconding PFI member

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Tuesday said that it has arrested a key absconding member of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with its probe into the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala.

A spokesperson of the NIA said Shafeekh, who had been absconding since the targeted killing of Srinivasan in Palakkad on April 16, 2022, was tracked by the agency’s Absconder Tracking Team (ATT) to Kollam district. He was taken into custody by the anti-terror agency for his involvement in the case, the official added.

“A total of 71 persons have been identified for their involvement in the horrendous conspiracy, in which NIA has already filed two charge sheets, on March 17, 2023 and November 6, 2023. One of the accused, identified as Abdul Naser, had died on January 2, 2023, while two absconders, Saheer K V and Jaffar Bheemantavida, were arrested respectively on October 19, 2023 and February 12, 2024,” the spokesperson said.