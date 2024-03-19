Kerala: Satheesan reiterates allegations against EP, Rajeev Chandrasekhar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has reiterated his allegations against LDF convener E P Jayarajan on his connection with BJP leader and Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He also challenged Jayarajan to file a case against him if what he had said was fabricated.

Satheesan intensified his attacks against Jayarajan a day after the latter maintained that he had only seen Rajeev through the news. However, CPM secretary M V Govindan put Jayarajan into further trouble by challenging Satheesan to prove his statement with solid evidence.

Though Rajeev on Sunday clarified that he has never met Jayarajan, Satheesan seems to differ. “Is Govindan unaware of who the owner of Niramaya resort is? Rajeev and his family had attended the inaugural function of Niramaya 11 years ago. Vaidekam resort belongs to Jayarajan’s family, and he himself has claimed that he is its advisor,” said Satheesan.