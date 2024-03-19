Kochi: Cops say Aluva abductors and victims may be acquaintances; seven identified

KOCHI: The police probing the suspected abduction of a youth from the vicinity of the Aluva railway station have identified seven persons, including three who have been reported missing since Sunday.

Ernakulam Rural police chief Vaibhav Saxena said while everyone has been identified, whether it was a case of kidnapping or not will only become clear after interrogating the suspects.

An autorickshaw driver had on Sunday alerted the police about the alleged abduction of the youth by a group who was travelling in a Toyota Innova car. The police registered a case suo motu based on the driver’s statement and launched a probe.

The police found the car at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram later in the day. Eyewitnesses reported seven people fleeing from the spot after abandoning the vehicle. The police found bloodstains inside the car. As per sources, two people from Thrissur who had rented the car to an ASI at Pathanamthitta AR camp have also been questioned. The ASI told the officers that the vehicle was rented for his NRI friend who recently returned from abroad.