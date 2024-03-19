Monson cheating case: Probe officer accused of extortion

KOCHI: Sleuths from the Kochi unit of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Monday recorded the statement of a businessman, the complainant in a cheating case registered against conman Monson Mavunakal, after he accused the investigating officer of extortion.

The VACB Ernakulam SP had summoned Yakoob Purayil, a native of Mukkam in Kozhikode, after the latter filed a complaint before the VACB director accusing Crime Branch DySP Y R Rustom, who has investigated cheating and rape cases against Monson, of extortion. Yakoob and five other businessmen from Kozhikode are the complainants in the cheating case. Yakoob alleged that Rustom extorted money from him on several occasions.

After his statements were recorded, Rustom told reporters outside the VACB office that he handed over proof substantiating his allegations to the officials.

“I have handed over all the evidence to the VACB. The probe officer threatened me to pay money several times, citing various reasons. He put the main cheating case against Monson involving financial transactions on the back burner. They were only interested in the rape cases against him. Money was also demanded claiming police officers draw low salary. On most occasions, account numbers of other persons were provided for transferring money,” Yakoob alleged. He also alleged that Rustom added and removed names from the list of accused on whim.