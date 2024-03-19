Sakhas grow, RSS bifurcates Kerala into north & south prant committees

KOZHIKODE: The growth in the number of sakhas in Kerala has prompted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to bifurcate its existing prant committees into two in the state. The decision was taken at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Nagpur from March 15 to 17.

Ernakulam will be the headquarters of the south committee, which will include districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam. Districts from Kasaragod to Thrissur will come under the north committee, to be headquartered in Kozhikode.

RSS sources told TNIE that discussions on the bifurcation had been on in the organisation for a long time.

“Usually, a prant committee has around 2,000 sakhas under it. In Kerala, we have over 4,000 sakhas now,” said a top RSS leader in Kerala. The RSS leadership said a new prant committee has been formed in Kerala for organisational convenience. “We have four prant committees in Uttar Pradesh and three in West Bengal. The need for bifurcation was felt in Kerala too,” said a source.