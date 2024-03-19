Summer rain records 5-yr low in Kerala, experts say El Nino impact

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: March rains are rare, but the situation this year has so far been even more exceptional with the month registering a five-year low. Summer rain has been distressingly scant, with some districts experiencing no rainfall or significant deficits. The state has only received 1.4mm of rain so far, far below the normal 18.8 mm. Just five years ago, the average rainfall had reached 20mm, largely because of widespread rain in southern districts.

Weather experts attribute the scanty rainfall to the impact of El Niño, a climate phenomenon that warms the sea surface temperature in the Pacific Ocean.

“The rainfall this season has been consistently low, with even traditionally wetter southern districts experiencing significant deficits,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, a meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam typically receive the most rainfall in March, but this time, they have seen dramatic decreases. For example, Pathanamthitta, which usually receives 63 mm of rain, has only received 8.9 mm so far while Ernakulam received just 6.4 mm compared to the five-year high of 40 mm.

“The activation of rain has been delayed since mid-March, likely because of the impact of El Niño,” said Rajeevan.