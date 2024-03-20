Australian Defence Force gets 1st Indian female chaplain captain

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was a dream come true for Smriti M Krishna when she was sworn in the chaplain captain of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) on Tuesday. In the process, the Thiruvananthapuram native and senior research scientist also created history by becoming the first Indian woman ever to grace the post.

In her own words, Smriti’s role as the chaplain entails providing spiritual and religious provision to soldiers, enabling her to conduct field services.

“I’m getting an opportunity to serve those who serve,” Smriti told TNIE over the phone after her swearing in ceremony in Melbourne.

ADF Director General Gary Pope sworn her in. According to her certificate of appointment, Smriti has joined the ADF and has been appointed as an officer in the Australian Army Reserve. Smriti said she will be donning the chaplain captain’s hat part-time so as to continue with her research on stem-cell treatment.