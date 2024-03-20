Bus crew’s timely act saves woman passenger suffering seizure in Kerala

KOCHI: The quick response from the crew of a private bus plying on the Kothamangalam-Aluva route helped save the life of woman passenger on Tuesday. Elsy, a resident of Nellimattom in Kothamangalam, experienced a seizure while travelling -- accompanied by her husband Thomas -- to Kannamaly to attend a festival.

The bus driver, Basil, deviated from the planned route and took the vehicle to the nearest hospital. The doctors and staff were ready as the bus arrived at the Rajagiri Hospital.

“The cooperation of the passengers was a huge help,” Basil said.

Dr Sreeram Prasad A V, a neurologist with Rajagiri Hospital, said Elsy was provided immediate treatment and subsequently transferred to the intensive care unit for evaluation.

Dr Prasad credited her swift recovery to the timely intervention of the bus crew.