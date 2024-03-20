Gulf now loses its old-world charm for Gen-Z Keralites, favours western shores

KOCHI: Idukki resident Sebastian Jose, who has been running a mid-scale interior design firm in the UAE for the last two decades, is facing a predicament. While his elder daughter is planning to settle down in the UK after landing a job in London on completion of her BSc Economics from UCL, London, her younger daughter too plans to pursue higher studies in the UK, and she may too settle down in the European country.

Ajayakumar, a senior citizen, returned to his native Changanassery after 35 years in Bahrain’s hospitality industry. His two daughters, after their schooling in the Gulf country, are working in Bengaluru and the UK respectively.

The two are not isolated cases. The Gulf countries, which once used to be a major destination for Malayalis seeking employment opportunities in the last several decades, have lost their charm for the new generation of youngsters from Kerala. The reasons are many. One is the saturation of the construction sector that once employed a large number of migrant workers, especially during the oil boom of the 1970s.

Second, the young Arabs are highly skilled and competent after completing their higher education in Europe and the US, and they are filling up positions in top and mid-level positions in the service sectors of banking, hospitality and healthcare in the Gulf countries.

No wonder, the children of first-generation migrants in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies are moving to richer economies lured by better educational facilities and overall higher living standards. Though there are no actual numbers, a 2018 study by the Thiruvananthapuram-based Centre for Development Studies (CDS) put the number of Keralites in West Asia at 18.93 lakh, down from 20.70 lakh in 2013.