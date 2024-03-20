I-T Department confirms no cash seized in 2021 Kodakara black money case

KOCHI: The Income Tax (I-T) department has said it had no knowledge of any actual cash being seized in the 2021 Kodakara black money case, which had threatened to affect the BJP in Kerala, especially state president K Surendran.

Debjyoti Das, director general of I-T (Investigation), Kerala, on Tuesday said he was aware of the incident and also that no cash was seized.

“There was no cash actually. There was some stealing and a police investigation, but I don’t think there was any cash seizure. It was not brought to our notice that any cash was seized,” Debjyoti said during a press conference called in Kochi to elaborate on the department’s preparation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. When asked whether the police seized any cash, he said, “I don’t think so as that was not informed to us.”

On whether the I-T department probed the Kodakara incident, Debjyoti said the agency did have some information. “However, like I said, it was all hearsay. Somebody said something. There was no evidence. We had no cash seizure to begin with,” he said.