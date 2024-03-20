Indian Coast Guard rescues eight from sunken vessel in Arabian Sea

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard rescued eight persons from a boat that sunk in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Lakshadweep on Tuesday. The boat, MSV Varatha Rajan (CLR 192), was on a routine inter-island passage from Agatti to Androth islands where it developed a technical snag and suffered water seepage.

As per sources, the dhow was carrying a cargo of construction materials from Mengaluru. “The crew of eight hailing from Cuddalore are Tamilians. The dhow developed a malfunction in the engine and the crew tried to rectify it. However, adverse weather conditions and the rough sea led to the dhow taking in water and later sinking,” said sources.