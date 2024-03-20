Kerala-based Keltron bags orders worth Rs 1,076 crore from Tamil Nadu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state-run Keltron has bagged three work orders from the Tamil Nadu government, together worth Rs 1,076 crore. The competitive tenders were floated by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Service Corporation.

The work order worth Rs 519 crore is to establish 8,209 hi-tech IT labs in 7,985 schools and a command and control centre, along with its maintenance. The work order worth Rs 455 crore is to establish 22,931 smart classrooms in various schools. Another order worth Rs 101 crore is to supply 79,723 tablet PCs to primary school teachers in that state.

The components of hi-tech labs include desktop computers, web cameras, indoor IP cameras, 5KVa UPS, internet routers and network connectivity. They will be coordinated from the command and control centre. Keltron will perform the management and maintenance of the lab for five years. Components of smart classrooms include laptops, a projector, USB multimedia speakers and interactive whiteboard.