Kerala ex-minister hits out at Dean for ‘not speaking for Idukki people’; Congress MP retaliates

IDUKKI: With campaigning for the Parliament elections gaining momentum in Idukki district, the war of words between leaders too has begun. After former minister and Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani called UDF candidate Dean Kuriakose an “impotent” on Monday, saying that he was “useless” as an MP for the people of Idukki, the latter said on Tuesday that he would never stoop so low to respond to the tirade in Mani’s language.

At a party event, Mani said people should never give Idukki back into Dean’s hands again. “He has never uttered a single word in Parliament for the people of Idukki during his tenure as an MP. Hence, he doesn’t deserve a vote from the public to be elected as an MP again,” Mani said.

The CPM leader said Congress workers are more interested in self-grooming instead of public service. “They visit parlours, put on powder and pose for photos. They are least bothered about finding solutions to the issues faced by the public,” he said. The MLA said that when LDF candidate Joyce George was the Idukki MP, he stood with the people.

“The Congress workers, after seeking votes from the public, would visit only when the next election is held,” he said.