Kerala govt sets up new norms to tackle birth certificate duplication for adopted children

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To avoid duplication in the birth registration of adopted children in more than one local self-government institution, the state government has asked the families to initiate steps to cancel the registration done before permanently registering the birth within the limits of the LSG in which they reside.

The government had earlier given permission to families that adopted children to register the birth in the LSG where they reside, after submitting an application in the registration unit in which they are included. However, it led to duplication of birth certificates as some births were registered in the same local self-government institution.