'Complexion similar to a crow': Racist remarks against Mohiniyattam artist triggers row in Kerala

KOCHI: An alleged racist comment by a Mohiniyattam artist triggered a row in Kerala's cultural sphere on Thursday.

Kalamandalam Sathyabhama, a 66-year-old veteran artist who runs a dance school in Thiruvananthapuram passed denigrating remarks against a particular artist in Chalakudy in an interview with a YouTube channel.

Disparaging the artist's complexion, she said he looked like a crow. It has been alleged that the artist was referring to RLV Ramakrishnan, younger brother of late actor Kalabhavan Mani. Meanwhile, RLV Ramakrishnan said he will initiate legal action against the artist.

"There is an artist in Chalakudy whose complexion is similar to the crow. Even the mother who gave birth to him cannot bear his performance. Besides Mohiniyattam is an art form where you have to keep the legs wide apart. It looks vulgar when men perform it. In my opinion men who performs Mohiniyattam should look fair," she said in the interview.