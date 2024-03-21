Denial of nod for fireworks: Palakkad's Nemmara-Vallangi Vela festival committees to move HC

Meanwhile, the Vallangi Desom committee also decided to approach the court. "We are conducting the fireworks separately. So we will also approach the court separately," Prasanth added.

On Wednesday, the additional district magistrate (ADM) issued an order citing safety issues in conducting fireworks.

The absence of mandatory safety protocols, such as the provision of a magazine (L3 licence) for storing explosive substances, further resulted in denying permission.

Additionally, the necessary risk assessment plans, onsite emergency plans, and risk assessment studies have not been submitted by the festival committee to the district administration, said officials.

Apart from this, the application for the fireworks display should be submitted two months prior to the specified date.

"Therefore, failing to submit the application for such events could result in irreparable loss and damage to life and property. Consequently, delays in conducting disaster management plans or risk assessment studies may prevent necessary measures for disaster prevention, leading to inevitable destruction and loss of life and property," the order reads.

The ADM also denied permission to conduct fireworks at Kavassery temple, Thennilapuram Vishnu temple, and Uthram Vela at Kallapetty Kooliyamkavu temple, citing safety aspects.