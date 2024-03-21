Kerala government doctors condemn order banning social media activity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Health Services issued a circular banning all staff, including health workers, from writing on social media and creating video content has angered the doctors.
The doctors' organisations mainly the Indian Medical Association and Kerala Government Medical Officers Association - have come out against the controversial circular.
They demanded the withdrawal of the circular, failing which they planned legal recourse.
Dr Reena KJ, the Director of Health Services in her circular cited the provision of Government Service Conduct Rules, 1960 to deny permission to staff to engage in social media. She said that there has been a demand from staff seeking permission to start a video channel on YouTube and Instagram.
“It is against rule 48 for government staff to earn income from social media. If we provide approval it would be not easy to ascertain whether they have monetary benefit from it. Hence the application seeking permission can be rejected,” said the circular.
The doctors say that the direction went beyond the restriction imposed by the Government Service Conduct Rules. “Facebook post is the opinion of a person. The circular is infringing on the right to expression. It is an example of misuse of authority,” said a doctor.