Kerala: Tormented by time, ‘kalithattu’ structures cry for restoration

ALAPPUZHA: Once an attraction in themselves, two nearly 500-year-old ‘kalithattu’ structures on the premises of the Vattakkad Devi temple, in Vallikunnam, are in a dilapidated state. The state archaeological department has received many petitions requesting restoration of the raised gazebo-like structures, which in ancient times were used as places of rest by weary travellers.

The intricate carvings on the wooden pillars have all but vanished due to lack of protection, and the roof of one of the structures is partially destroyed.

The kalithattu are believed to have been built five to six centuries ago, says K Shaji, secretary of the temple advisory committee. “Vallikunnam was then prominent stop on the royal map,” he adds.

The temple was then on the main route linking Mavelikkara to Kollam, which was used by hundreds daily. Most of the travellers were merchants carrying their wares on their heads.