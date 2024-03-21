Kerala: Tormented by time, ‘kalithattu’ structures cry for restoration

ALAPPUZHA: Once an attraction in themselves, two nearly 500-year-old ‘kalithattu’ structures on the premises of the Vattakkad Devi temple, in Vallikunnam, are in a dilapidated state. The state archaeological department has received many petitions requesting restoration of the raised gazebo-like structures, which in ancient times were used as places of rest by weary travellers.
The intricate carvings on the wooden pillars have all but vanished due to lack of protection, and the roof of one of the structures is partially destroyed.
The kalithattu are believed to have been built five to six centuries ago, says K Shaji, secretary of the temple advisory committee. “Vallikunnam was then prominent stop on the royal map,” he adds.
The temple was then on the main route linking Mavelikkara to Kollam, which was used by hundreds daily. Most of the travellers were merchants carrying their wares on their heads.
On the way, they used to rest in the two kalithattu structures -- one on the north and the other on the south side of the temple. The temple advisory board used to carry out maintenance work, but it was not sufficient to protect the age-old structures,” Shaji said.
According to residents, the wooden engravings were destroyed due to the lack of scientific protection. After the wooden platform of one of the structures was destroyed, temple authorities had it redone around 10 years ago using concrete.
The roof of the structures was thatched using coconut fronds. This necessitated recurrent maintenance and temple authorities had them replaced with tiles around 50 years ago. The temple advisory committee filed a memorandum with the Travancore Devaswom Board demanding protection of the structures. They agreed to renovate the kalithattu along with the renovation of the temple. Mavelikkara MLA M S Arun Kumar also evinced interest in protecting the heritage structures. “The MLA directed the archaeological and other departments to prepare a renovation project. I believe there is still hope for the structures,” Shaji added.